Mega157: Anil Ravipudi’s Creativity, Nayan’s Charm

Published on May 17, 2025

Mega157: Anil Ravipudi’s Creativity, Nayan’s Charm

Anil Ravipudi, known for his knack for blending commercial appeal with creative skill, bringing his unique touch to #Mega157. The director’s latest promotional video is a testament to his creative genius, as he introduces the film’s lead actress in a fun and quirky manner.

In the intro video, Nayanthara is introduced as the heroine opposite Chiranjeevi in the yet-to-be-titled flick. Every bit of the video reflects Anil Ravipudi’s signature inventiveness and sense of humor.

What truly stands out, however, is Nayanthara’s undeniable charm, which shines throughout the video. The video also hints that her role in the film will carry a humorous undertone.

With Mega157 slated for a Sankranthi 2026 release, this fresh, fun promotion only adds to the enthusiasm.

