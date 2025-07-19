Mega157: Chiru, Nayanthara Duet In Exotic Locations

Megastar Chiranjeevi will appear in a vintage stylish and humorous role in his new flick Mega157 with director Anil Ravipudi. Bankrolled by Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens and Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments, the movie is progressing with its shoot in Kerala.

Nayanthara also joins the fun shooting for the movie from today in the exotic locations. The team is canning a duet involving Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. The song, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, is said to be a beautifully crafted one. Talkie part is also shot against a festive wedding backdrop.

Director Anil Ravipudi’s movies have prominence for heroines. Nayanthara is excited to be part of #Mega157, and sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time. She indeed broke her norms and shot for a promotional video.

Billed to be a wholesome entertainer, the movie with Sameer Reddy cranking the camera is in Sankranthi race in 2026.