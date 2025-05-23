x
Mega157 Starts Rolling

Published on May 23, 2025 by swathy

Mega157 Starts Rolling

After the blockbuster like Sankranthiki Vastunnam, successful director Anil Ravipudi is all set to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi. The film too will rely on entertainment which happens to be the major strength of Anil. The regular shoot of the film kick-started today in Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios. The first schedule of the film will conclude in Hyderabad and the team will fly to Kerala for the second schedule of the film. Nayanthara is the leading lady in this full-length entertainer and the team will announce the details of the other cast soon.

The team made it clear that Mega157 will have its theatrical release during Sankranthi 2026. Zee Studios is in race to acquire the entire non-theatrical rights and the decision will be made soon. Bheems is scoring the music and background score for this untitled film. Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens are the producers. Sushmitha Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments will present the film.

