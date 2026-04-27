Mega158: A Grand Launch on Cards

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli are teaming up for the second time. Their previous outing Waltair Veerayya is a blockbuster. KVN Productions will make their debut in Telugu cinema as producers with Mega158. The launch of the film was pushed and there are a lot of rumors that the film will change hands because of the ongoing financial stress for KVN due to Jana Nayagan and Toxic. The makers are quite interested to produce Mega158 and there are no second thoughts about the film.

Speculations making rounds that Chiranjeevi has approached two other producers is untrue. KVN Productions is planning a grand launch for Mega158 soon. As the film marks the Telugu debut of KVN, the makers are planning a grand launch with several Tollywood celebrities in attendance. The film’s shoot will commence next month. Priyamani is the heroine and Thaman is on board to score the music. Bobby Kolli is busy with the pre-production work of the film. More details are expected to be announced very soon.