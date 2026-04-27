x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Mega158: A Grand Launch on Cards

Published on April 27, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
King100: Nag and Tabu to set screens on fire again
image
Andhra University Turns 100: A Celebration of Legacy and a Bigger Future
image
NRI Shopping Gets a Boost: Garudavega Acquires YourDesiCart
image
Mega158: A Grand Launch on Cards
image
Karan Johar’s Bold Remark on Fake Promotions

Mega158: A Grand Launch on Cards

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli are teaming up for the second time. Their previous outing Waltair Veerayya is a blockbuster. KVN Productions will make their debut in Telugu cinema as producers with Mega158. The launch of the film was pushed and there are a lot of rumors that the film will change hands because of the ongoing financial stress for KVN due to Jana Nayagan and Toxic. The makers are quite interested to produce Mega158 and there are no second thoughts about the film.

Speculations making rounds that Chiranjeevi has approached two other producers is untrue. KVN Productions is planning a grand launch for Mega158 soon. As the film marks the Telugu debut of KVN, the makers are planning a grand launch with several Tollywood celebrities in attendance. The film’s shoot will commence next month. Priyamani is the heroine and Thaman is on board to score the music. Bobby Kolli is busy with the pre-production work of the film. More details are expected to be announced very soon.

Next NRI Shopping Gets a Boost: Garudavega Acquires YourDesiCart Previous Karan Johar’s Bold Remark on Fake Promotions
else

TRENDING

image
King100: Nag and Tabu to set screens on fire again
image
Mega158: A Grand Launch on Cards
image
Karan Johar’s Bold Remark on Fake Promotions

Latest

image
King100: Nag and Tabu to set screens on fire again
image
Andhra University Turns 100: A Celebration of Legacy and a Bigger Future
image
NRI Shopping Gets a Boost: Garudavega Acquires YourDesiCart
image
Mega158: A Grand Launch on Cards
image
Karan Johar’s Bold Remark on Fake Promotions

Most Read

image
Andhra University Turns 100: A Celebration of Legacy and a Bigger Future
image
Infosys Plans 20-Acre Mega Campus in Visakhapatnam, Boosting IT Growth
image
BRS Celebrates 25th Foundation Day at Telangana Bhavan, KTR Calls for Political Comeback in 2028

Related Articles

Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses