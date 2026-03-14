Mega158: Chiranjeevi says No Compromise

Megastar Chiranjeevi is on a break after the super success of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The actor has given his nod for Mega 158 which was announced last year. Bobby Kolli is the director and the shoot was planned to commence early this year. Despite several changes suggested, Chiranjeevi is not happy with the final draft. Bobby and his team are currently making changes for the script. Bobby along with Kona Venkat and the team of writers are currently making the changes.

The next meeting is scheduled to take place in March and the schedules will be planned only after Megastar gives his final nod. There are speculations that the shoot commences in March but it is not true. Chiranjeevi is not ready to compromise on the script and he wants to hit the sets only after he is convinced with the final draft narrated by Bobby. KVN :Productions are the producers and the makers will make an official announcement soon. Chiranjeevi is also monitoring the post-production work of his next release Vishwambara. The film releases in July this year.