Mega158: Chiru, Bobby and KVN Muhurtam fix

Megastar Chiranjeevi has taken five months time post his All-Time Regional Industry Hit Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to start his next. He has been working tirelessly at his age to transform into a leaner and charming look. Now, The stage is officially set for the film to start.

The movie will commence with a traditional pooja ceremony on the 21st of May. Produced by KVN Productions and directed by Bobby Kolli, this project reunites the celebrated actor-director pair who previously stormed the box office with the mega blockbuster Waltair Veerayya.

Chiranjeevi is ready to take things to an entirely new level. The Megastar is leaving no stone unturned for this film, actively hitting the gym to prepare for a spectacular Mega transformation. Audiences will be thrilled to see him in a fresh avatar that is remarkably slimmer, trimmer, dashing, elegant, and much younger.

Director Bobby Kolli is known for his pulse-pounding narratives, and he is bringing a bloody action entertainer to the screen this time. He is brilliantly spicing up the intense action sequences with Chiranjeevi’s signature charm and unparalleled grace.