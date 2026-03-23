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Home > Movie News

Mega158 Latest Updates

Published on March 23, 2026 by nymisha

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Mega158 Latest Updates

Chiranjeevi

There are a lot of speculations about the upcoming film of Megastar Chiranjeevi which will be directed by Bobby Kolli. Titled Mega158, the film was announced last year and the shoot of the film was delayed due to various reasons. Bobby is yet to wrap up the scriptwork of the film and the casting process has been wrapped up. Chiranjeevi also took a break after he underwent surgeries and is in recovery mode. The regular shoot of the film will take place from April 20th in Hyderabad and the schedules are planned accordingly.

There are speculations that the grand launch of Mega158 will take place today and it is untrue. The launch will take place in April followed by the regular shoot. Mega158 is a gangster drama laced with action. Priyamani is the heroine paired up beside Chiranjeevi and Thaman is the music composer. KVN Productions are the producers of this untitled film and the makers are keen to release the film during Sankranthi 2027.

Previous Fake News: Anushka Sharma in Allu Arjun’s Film
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TRENDING

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Mega158 Latest Updates
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Fake News: Anushka Sharma in Allu Arjun’s Film
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Latest

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Mega158 Latest Updates
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Fake News: Anushka Sharma in Allu Arjun’s Film
image
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image
Disha Patani Irritates with her Glam Show
image
Sreeleela gets one more Shock

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