Mega158: More and More Delays

Published on January 9, 2026 by nymisha

Mega158: More and More Delays

Megastar Chiranjeevi is on a break and he is done with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. He has Mega158 lined up and Bobby Kolli is on board to direct the mass entertainer. KVN Productions is making their Tollywood debut with this film and the shoot was planned to commence in February this year. Bobby’s final narration was not convincing and Megastar asked Bobby to rework on several episodes. He asked Bobby to narrate him the changes and this will take two more months to complete.

The shoot of the film is now pushed and it will not happen before April. Megastar also asked the makers to cut down the budgets considering the slashed OTT deals and other non-theatrical rights. The makers have finalized the budgets recently. Bobby is now reworking on the script along with his team of writers. Senior writer Kona Venkat is supervising the script work. AR Rahman is said to be in talks to score the music for this untitled film. More details will be announced by the makers soon.

