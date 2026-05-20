Mega158: Pawan Kalyan turns Special Guest

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan underwent a surgery and he is in recovery mode. The actor-turned-politician returned back to work recently. Pawan Kalyan will be the Special Guest for the grand pooja ceremony of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film which is tentatively called Mega158. The grand launch will take place tomorrow in Hyderabad in the presence of the movie team members. Bobby Kolli is the director of this untitled mass entertainer.

KVN Productions, the producers of Jana Nayagan and Toxic will bankroll this prestigious project. Kona Venkat, Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu worked on the script. Priyamani is the heroine and Thaman will score the music for this exciting project. Mega158 is in the race for Sankranthi 2027 release. Bobby and his team will have to work efficiently without breaks to complete the shoot in time.