x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mega158: Pawan Kalyan turns Special Guest

Published on May 20, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Video : Jr. NTR Dragon Glimpse Review
image
Melodi Magic Goes Global Again as Modi and Giorgia Meloni Break the Internet
image
Dasara Shoot for NBK112
image
Mega158: Pawan Kalyan turns Special Guest
image
‘Ramani Kalyanam’ Trailer Creates An Emotional Connect

Mega158: Pawan Kalyan turns Special Guest

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan underwent a surgery and he is in recovery mode. The actor-turned-politician returned back to work recently. Pawan Kalyan will be the Special Guest for the grand pooja ceremony of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film which is tentatively called Mega158. The grand launch will take place tomorrow in Hyderabad in the presence of the movie team members. Bobby Kolli is the director of this untitled mass entertainer.

KVN Productions, the producers of Jana Nayagan and Toxic will bankroll this prestigious project. Kona Venkat, Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu worked on the script. Priyamani is the heroine and Thaman will score the music for this exciting project. Mega158 is in the race for Sankranthi 2027 release. Bobby and his team will have to work efficiently without breaks to complete the shoot in time.

Next Dasara Shoot for NBK112 Previous ‘Ramani Kalyanam’ Trailer Creates An Emotional Connect
else

TRENDING

image
Dasara Shoot for NBK112
image
Mega158: Pawan Kalyan turns Special Guest
image
‘Ramani Kalyanam’ Trailer Creates An Emotional Connect

Latest

image
Video : Jr. NTR Dragon Glimpse Review
image
Melodi Magic Goes Global Again as Modi and Giorgia Meloni Break the Internet
image
Dasara Shoot for NBK112
image
Mega158: Pawan Kalyan turns Special Guest
image
‘Ramani Kalyanam’ Trailer Creates An Emotional Connect

Most Read

image
Melodi Magic Goes Global Again as Modi and Giorgia Meloni Break the Internet
image
AP Delimitation Politics Gains Momentum as Parties Begin Ground-Level Exercise
image
Another SIT Formed in Bandi Bhageerath POCSO Case as Telangana Legal Heat Intensifies

Related Articles

Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album