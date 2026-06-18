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Home > Movie News

Mega158 Shooting Updates

Published on June 18, 2026 by nymisha

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Mega158 Shooting Updates

Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up to start the second schedule of his upcoming prestigious project Mega 158 from tomorrow. The makers have erected a massive set in Aluminum Factory in Hyderabad for this crucial schedule. Chiranjeevi will join the sets tomorrow and the team is planning to shoot some high-voltage action sequences along with core talkie portions during this schedule. The film is high on expectations and the pre-release buzz around the project is already super strong across the trade circles.

The schedules are planned perfectly and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release. While the details about the leading lady are being kept under wraps for now, the production house is planning to make official announcements very soon before the completion of this schedule. Thaman is scoring the music and Anaswara Rajan is playing Chiranjeevi’s daughter. The prestigious KVN Productions are the producers.

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