Megastar chairs a Crucial Tollywood Meeting

Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy during the last week of August to discuss the GO of ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh. Before this, he planned a couple of meetings with the industry’s big wigs. A crucial meeting happened in the residence of Chiranjeevi this morning and several top celebrities of Telugu cinema attended the meeting.

Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, Nagarjuna, Narayandas Narang, Sunil Narang, Dil Raju, Sravanthi Ravikishore, VV Vinayak, UV Vamshi, Koratala Siva, KS Rama Rao, Supriya, Bapineedu, Gemini Kiran, R Narayana Murthy, KL Damodar Prasad, NV Prasad, C Kalyan, Meher Ramesh and others were present for the meeting. The celebrities discussed about the issues to be taken to the notice of YS Jagan. They also discussed about how the ticket pricing GO can be revised to save the exhibition industry. A team of Tollywood celebrities headed by Chiranjeevi will meet YS Jagan soon.