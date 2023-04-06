Exclusive : Megastar Chiranjeevi Signs His Next Film with Young Director

The veteran actor Chiranjeevi, who has been entertaining audiences for decades, has signed a new project with young director Mallidi Vasishta. This collaboration will generate a lot of anticipation and curiosity among fans and industry insiders alike.

Mallidi Vasishta shot to fame with his debut film “Bimbisara”, which starred Kalyanram in the lead role. The film was a hit and received critical acclaim for its unique story and engaging screenplay. Vasishta’s directorial skills were lauded by both the audience and the critics, making him a promising talent in the industry.

Now, with Chiranjeevi’s backing, Vasishta’s next project is sure to garner a lot of attention. Chiranjeevi, who is known for his impeccable acting skills and charismatic screen presence, has always been a trendsetter in the Telugu film industry. His decision to collaborate with a young director like Vasishta is being seen as a bold move that could potentially pave the way for more fresh talent to enter the industry.

Adding to the excitement is the fact that this project is being bankrolled by a big banner known for producing tasteful small films. This banner has a reputation for backing content-driven projects that resonate with audiences, and Chiranjeevi’s film with Vasishta is expected to be no different. The fact that it is also the home banner of a pan-Indian star adds to the buzz surrounding the project.

While the details of the film’s plot and cast are yet to be revealed, fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on this collaboration. Chiranjeevi, who is currently busy with the shooting of his film “Bhola Shankar”, is expected to start working on Vasishta’s project after the completion of his ongoing commitments.