Home > Movie News

Megastar Chiranjeevi To Get A Special Honour At UK Parliament On March 19

Published on March 14, 2025 by nymisha

Megastar Chiranjeevi To Get A Special Honour At UK Parliament On March 19

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the most successful and celebrated actors in the Indian film industry. In his illustrious career, Chiranjeevi won many awards and recognitions. Last year, he was awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India, “Most Prolific Indian Actor/Dancer” by the Guinness Book of World Records and the ANR International Award by the Akkineni International Foundation.

Now, Chiranjeevi is set to receive yet another major honour at the House of Commons in UK Parliament on March 19, for his positive impact on society through his cultural influence. The ceremony will be hosted by Navendu Mishra, a Labour Party MP from Stockport. Other noted MPs like Sojan Joseph and Bob Blackman will also be attending the event as special guests.

At the same time, Chiranjeevi will also receive the “Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Public Service through Cultural Leadership” from Bridge India, which is a respected UK-based organisation focused on improving public policy. This is the first time they are presenting the lifetime achievement award for an individual, making it a unique and special honour for Chiranjeevi.

Receiving this prestigious honour at the UK Parliament proves that Chiranjeevi’s influence goes beyond cinema and continues to make a positive impact not only in India but across the world as well.

