Home > Movie News

Megastar Donates the eyes of his Mother-in-law

Published on August 30, 2025 by sankar

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s mother-in-law, Allu Kanararatnam has passed away today. The entire family was present and her last rites were completed today. Chiranjeevi attended an event this evening and he shared about a rare conversation that he had with his mother-in-law in the past. “I was the first one to reach the residence of Allu Aravind after I heard the news. Allu Aravind was on his way from Bengaluru. I asked if he is ready to donate the eyes of his mother and he immediately said yes” told Chiranjeevi.

“Me, my mother and my mother-in-law had a conversation in the past. I asked if she is ready to donate her eyes after death. She immediately replied saying yes. I remember this past conversation and called My Blood Bank and asked them to arrange to donate her eyes. The process was completed today” told Megastar.

