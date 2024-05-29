x
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Megastar gets a special guest on Sets

Published on May 29, 2024 by

Megastar gets a special guest on Sets

Megastar Chiranjeevi is busy shooting for his upcoming film Vishwambara and the shoot is happening in and around Hyderabad. Tamil Superstar Ajith paid a surprise visit onto the sets of Vishwambara today. Chiranjeevi himself broke the news and posted the clicks of him with Ajith on the sets. “Had a surprise Star guest on the sets of #Vishwambhara last evening. The very affectionate ???? ????? who’s shooting next doors visited & we spent some great time chatting up and fondly recollecting the time of his debut film ‘????? ????????’ whose music launch was done by me. And what’s more,his better half, ??????? acted as one of the endearing kids in my film ‘??????????????? ?????????????? ’. Clearly there were memories galore to cherish. I was so delighted at the peaks of stardom Ajit has attained over the years and yet how he remained a beautiful soul at heart!” posted Megastar along with the pictures.

Vishwambara is slated for January 10th, 2025 release and is directed by Vassishta. Ajith is shooting for his next film Good Bad Ugly and the film too is announced for Sankranthi 2025 release.

