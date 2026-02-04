Megastar has to Rush for Vishwambara

Mega Heroes Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan have announced the release dates of their respective films Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Peddi. They have cleared the confusion and made it clear about the healthy gap between the releases. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film Vishwambara too is slated for release soon. Megastar has to rush and announce the release date as the film is already delayed by more than a year.

The makers also have to close the digital deal which is crucial for the producers to recover their major investment. There are rumors that Vishwambara will release in July. The team has to release the songs to stand and close the business deals. The film needs a major boost through the content that has to be released. Announcing the release date will also put an end to the speculations surrounding the film. Megastar for now has to rush for Vishwambara and clear the air.

Directed by Vassishta, Vishwambara is produced by UV Creations. Trisha is the leading lady and MM Keeravani is the music composer.