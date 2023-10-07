Megastar hosts a special party for Varun Tej

Mega Prince Varun Tej and actress Lavanya Tripathi will tie the knot this year in a destination wedding. Megastar Chiranjeevi hosted a grand party of the pre-wedding celebration of Varun and Lavanya. The entire Mega family was present in Chiranjeevi’s residence. Allu family was missing for the party. Chiranjeevi posted the clicks from the evening. Varun and Lavanya looked super cool in the clicks. As per the reports, the wedding is expected to take place in Italy in the presence of family members and close friends in attendance.

Varun Tej is shooting for Operation Valentine and he will start shooting for Matka this month.