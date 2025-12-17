x
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Megastar lines up Two New Films for 2026

Published on December 17, 2025 by sankar

Megastar Chiranjeevi will have two releases in the year 2026: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Vishwambara. He is done with the shoots of both the films and the veteran actor is lining up two new films for shoot next year. He has signed Bobby Kolli’s film and the final scripting work of the film is going on. If Megastar gives his nod for the film, the shoot is expected to start during the mid of February 2026. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release and KVN Productions will bankroll this prestigious project.

Chiranjeevi also gave his nod to Srikanth Odela for a high voltage mass actioner. The shoot of the film is expected to start in 2026 after Chiranjeevi wraps up Bobby’s project. Srikanth Odela is busy with The Paradise and the film is expected to release in June 2026. Srikanth will narrate the script to Megastar before the release of The Paradise and he is expected to start the shoot during the last quarter of 2026. Chiranjeevi has several other scripts in discussion but for now he has two films to shoot in 2026.

