Megastar lines up Two New Films for 2026

Megastar Chiranjeevi will have two releases in the year 2026: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Vishwambara. He is done with the shoots of both the films and the veteran actor is lining up two new films for shoot next year. He has signed Bobby Kolli’s film and the final scripting work of the film is going on. If Megastar gives his nod for the film, the shoot is expected to start during the mid of February 2026. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2027 release and KVN Productions will bankroll this prestigious project.

Chiranjeevi also gave his nod to Srikanth Odela for a high voltage mass actioner. The shoot of the film is expected to start in 2026 after Chiranjeevi wraps up Bobby’s project. Srikanth Odela is busy with The Paradise and the film is expected to release in June 2026. Srikanth will narrate the script to Megastar before the release of The Paradise and he is expected to start the shoot during the last quarter of 2026. Chiranjeevi has several other scripts in discussion but for now he has two films to shoot in 2026.