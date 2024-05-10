x
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Home > Movie News

Megastar reveals his Political Stand

Published on May 10, 2024 by

Megastar reveals his Political Stand

Megastar Chiranjeevi is honoured with Padma Vibhushan and he received the award last night in New Delhi. Megastar along with his family returned back to Hyderabad today and he interacted with the media in the Begumpet airport on his return. The actor said that he wishes to stay away from politics. “I am not active in politics. There are a lot of speculations in the media about me campaigning in Pithapuram which is untrue. I don’t need to answer about these speculations. I am not going to Pithapuram. Pawan Kalyan never wanted me to come to Pithapuram and he always left to my comfort. I always wish Pawan to reach great heights in the coming future” told Chiranjeevi.

“I also released a videobyte for Pawan Kalyan. Me and my family members always wish Pawan Kalyan the best for his future” told Chiranjeevi. Megastar has been shooting without breaks for his next upcoming film Vishwambara that is directed by Vassishta Mallidi. The socio fantasy film hits the screens on January 10th, next year.

