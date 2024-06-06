Megastar to host a lavish party for Pawan Kalyan

Megastar Chiranjeevi is a delighted man for Pawan Kalyan and his party Janasena doing extremely well in the recent Assembly and Parliament polls. Pawan had to fly to New Delhi for the NDA meeting and he is back to Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi and his family are hosting a lavish party at their residence today and the entire Mega family is expected to attend the party. All the Mega heroes too are expected to attend the lavish party.

Allu Arjun may miss the party as he is busy shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule. The official team of Megastar Chiranjeevi will release the pictures from the party soon. Chiranjeevi is shooting for Vishwambara and the film is announced for January 10th, 2025 release. Vassistha is the director and UV Creations are the producers of this sci-fi film.