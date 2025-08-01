Megastar to Launch KVN in Telugu

K Venkata Narayana is not a known name in film circles. He owns Prestige Group, one of the wealthiest real estate firms of South India. Based in Bengaluru, Prestige Group has expanded wings in Telangana and is building several projects in Hyderabad. KVN has made his debut as solo producer with Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan that completed shoot and is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. KVN is also producing a prestigious film Toxic, the next film of Yash.

KVN Productions is all set for Tollywood debut with Megastar Chiranjeevi. The film is a mass entertainer directed by Bobby Kolli and it will be launched in August. A huge budget will be spent on this film and this mass entertainer releases next year. Bobby is currently busy with the script and he is finalizing the actors and technicians. Thaman will score the music and background score for this untitled film.