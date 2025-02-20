x
Home > Movie News

Megastar’s Anniversary Celebrations along with Celebrities

Published on February 20, 2025 by swathy

Dil Raju busy planning a Remake
Viral: Tragic Incident: Hyderabad Doctor Swept Away in Tungabhadra River
Nani as Arjun Sarkar loading for his Birthday
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared Tax Free in These States
Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Meet Union Minister Over Irrigation Projects

Megastar’s Anniversary Celebrations along with Celebrities

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his Wedding Anniversary along with Mrs. Surekhar and social media is filled with wishes. Chiranjeevi is on his way to Dubai to celebrate the anniversary and a bunch of celebrities are along with him on his flight to Dubai. Chiranjeevi and Surekha garu posed with Akkineni Nagarjuna and Amala on the flight. In the next click, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namratha was present.

“Celebrating our wedding anniversary on a flight with some very dear friends en route Dubai! I always feel I am very fortunate to have found a dream life partner in Surekha. She is my strength, my anchor and the wind beneath my wings. Always helps me navigate through the glorious unknowns of the world. Her presence is a constant comfort and an amazing motivator. Just taking this opportunity to express a bit about what and how much she means to me!Thank you my soul mate – Surekha!!Here’s to many more of these occasions to express my love and admiration for you! Most importantly, Thank you to all friends, fans,family, and well wishers for your wonderful wishes!!Stay blessed!”, posted Megastar along with the clicks.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is shooting for Vishwambara, a socio-fantasy film directed by Vassistha. The film releases very soon.

Next Pawan Kalyan does a Yogi Adityanath at Delhi CM swearing-in Previous Mohanlal announces Drishyam 3 with Jeethu Joseph
Dil Raju busy planning a Remake
Nani as Arjun Sarkar loading for his Birthday
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared Tax Free in These States

Dil Raju busy planning a Remake
Viral: Tragic Incident: Hyderabad Doctor Swept Away in Tungabhadra River
Nani as Arjun Sarkar loading for his Birthday
Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava declared Tax Free in These States
Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Meet Union Minister Over Irrigation Projects

Viral: Tragic Incident: Hyderabad Doctor Swept Away in Tungabhadra River
Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan Meet Union Minister Over Irrigation Projects
Pawan Kalyan does a Yogi Adityanath at Delhi CM swearing-in

