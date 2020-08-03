Megastar’s birthday announcement is coming

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his birthday on 22nd of this month. The top actor is busy with Acharya which is aimed for release next year. Chiranjeevi is busy finalizing his next films and he was keen to take up the remake of Lucifer. Sujeeth’s script did not sound impressive after which the project was put on hold. KS Ravindra (Bobby) narrated a script to Chiranjeevi and the top actor gave his nod.

Mythri Movie Makers are on board to bankroll this project and they are in plans to announce the project on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. The project will roll after the release of Acharya. Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company would present this project. More details awaited.