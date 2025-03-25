x
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Priyanka Chopra Travelling To Mumbai To Odisha
Neha Deshpade Stuns In Black Dress
Saanve Megghana at Tuk Tuk Pre release Event
Soniya Akula Latest Photoshoot
Krisheka Patel Glows In Saree
Home > Movie News

Megastar's Film all set for Grand Launch

Published on March 25, 2025 by nymisha

Huge burden on Puri Jagannadh
Young Mega Actor rejects 100 Scripts
Sunny Deol’s Sensational Remark on Bollywood
Shashtipoorthi: Ilaiyaraaja, Keeravani power up soulful single Yedho YeJanmalodo
Megastar’s Film all set for Grand Launch

Successful director Anil Ravipudi who delivered a massive blockbuster with Sankranthiki Vastunnam is working on the script of his next film that features Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film is said to be a hilarious entertainer and the shooting formalities will kickstart in June. Anil and his team are locking the final script and they are busy finalizing the team of technicians. The film which is yet to be titled will be launched in a grand manner on the auspicious day of Ugadi.

Several bigwigs from Telugu film industry will attend the grand launch of the film. Bheems is currently composing the music and the shoot of the film will start with the introduction song on Megastar. Several names are considered for the heroine and nothing has been finalized for now. The film is said to be a hilarious entertainer and it would be packed with the needed emotions and action. Sameer Reddy will handle the cinematography work. Sahu Garapati of Shine Screens will produce this mega budget attempt and the film will release during Sankranthi 2026.

Huge burden on Puri Jagannadh
Young Mega Actor rejects 100 Scripts
Sunny Deol’s Sensational Remark on Bollywood

Huge burden on Puri Jagannadh
Young Mega Actor rejects 100 Scripts
Sunny Deol’s Sensational Remark on Bollywood
Shashtipoorthi: Ilaiyaraaja, Keeravani power up soulful single Yedho YeJanmalodo
Megastar’s Film all set for Grand Launch

AP Liquor Scam: TDP Leader Exposes ₹99,000 Crore Scandal in Lok Sabha
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams: Safeguarding Divine Wealth and Legacy
Andhra Pradesh’s P4 Scheme: A Bridge Between Rich and Poor

