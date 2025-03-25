Megastar’s Film all set for Grand Launch

Successful director Anil Ravipudi who delivered a massive blockbuster with Sankranthiki Vastunnam is working on the script of his next film that features Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film is said to be a hilarious entertainer and the shooting formalities will kickstart in June. Anil and his team are locking the final script and they are busy finalizing the team of technicians. The film which is yet to be titled will be launched in a grand manner on the auspicious day of Ugadi.

Several bigwigs from Telugu film industry will attend the grand launch of the film. Bheems is currently composing the music and the shoot of the film will start with the introduction song on Megastar. Several names are considered for the heroine and nothing has been finalized for now. The film is said to be a hilarious entertainer and it would be packed with the needed emotions and action. Sameer Reddy will handle the cinematography work. Sahu Garapati of Shine Screens will produce this mega budget attempt and the film will release during Sankranthi 2026.