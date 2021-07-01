Megastar’s crucial move for MAA?

There is a lot of noise all over as the elections of MAA are nearing. Several panels are formed and there are several celebrities competing for the President’s position. An own building for MAA is under discussion stages but it never happened. The elections are heading and completed for every two years, but there are no major developments about an own building for MAA. The major agenda before the polls is about constructing its own building for MAA.

Tollywood has some of the best actors and those who are charging crores as remuneration but MAA has been waiting for the government to grant land for MAA. Years have passed and new panels took charge, but an own building for MAA did not turn true. As per the update we hear, Megastar Chiranjeevi took the responsibility of MAA building now. Irrespective of the new panel after the elections, Chiranjeevi will overlook the building responsibility of MAA.

Chiranjeevi along with other celebrities is keen to meet Telangana Chief Minister KCR soon to discuss the issue. If the government is not ready to allocate land for MAA, all the celebrities will meet to form a committee and collect funds for the construction of MAA building. Veteran actor Mohan Babu will donate an amount to purchase the land (25 percent) and collecting amount for the rest of 75 percent is not a big deal for MAA. Chiranjeevi is in plans to construct a block completely with his own expenses in the premises.

If all the actors step forward, the construction of MAA building is an easy deal. Chiranjeevi is completely focused on the construction of MAA building for now.