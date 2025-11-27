Megastar’s Remuneration for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is the upcoming movie of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The film is in the final stages of shoot and it is announced for Sankranthi 2026 release. Successful director Anil Ravipudi is carving out this family entertainer. Chiranjeevi is taking Rs 72 crores as remuneration for this film and his daughter Sushmitha Konidela will have a 50 percent share in the profits of the film. All the deals for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu are almost closed and the shoot of the film will be completed before the mid of December.

Victory Venkatesh will be seen in an important role in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Nayanthara is the leading lady and Bheems is scoring the music. Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens and Sushmitha Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments are the producers. The second single from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will be out very soon.