Megastar’s strategy in praising Bobby

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s recent offering Waltair Veerayya is a blockbuster at the box-office. The film is doing exceptional business all over. Bobby Kolli is the director of this mass entertainer. Chiranjeevi has been heaping praises on Bobby right from the first day of the promotions. He did the same during the pre-release event and the success meet. Before that, Chiranjeevi was trolled for his comments on Siva Koratala after the debacle of Acharya. He did the same on various stages.

It has come to the notice of Chiranjeevi about the trolls through his PR team and close friends. Chiranjeevi after watching the final copy of Waltair Veerayya was super confident about the film. He implemented a strategy of lauding Bobby Kolli. Bobby has done justice for the film and Ravi Teja’s presence in the second half is a huge asset. Waltair Veerayya is racing towards the biggest hit in the career of Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.