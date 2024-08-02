x
తెలుగు
Movie News

Megastar’s Vishwambara to be a Visual Feast

Published on August 2, 2024 by ratnasri

Megastar’s Vishwambara to be a Visual Feast

Megastar Chiranjeevi is completely focused on Vishwambara, a massive film that takes the audience to a new world. Vassishta is the director and the shoot of the film will be completed by the end of August. The film will be shot across 12 lavish sets and the shoot in 8 sets are completed. Four new sets are constructed and the pending shoot will be completed in these sets. AS Prakash is working on the sets and is designing them. Vishwambara team is also spending lavishly on the VFX work as this socio fantasy film needs to be told in a visually beautiful manner.

Read Also : Megastar’s Vishwambhara Latest Updates

Vishwambara will be a visual feast for the audience. The makers allocated a major budget for the sets and the VFX work. The new schedule of Vishwambara will commence tomorrow in a massive set in Annapurna Studios. Marking the birthday of Chiranjeevi, the team will release the glimpse of Vishwambara on August 22nd and the film is announced for January 10th, 2025. Trisha is the leading lady and MM Keeravani is scoring the music and background score for Vishwambara.

