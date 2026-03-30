Megastar’s Vishwambara: What’s Happening?

With years of delay in a film, the audience will lose interest and a project becomes stale. Chiranjeevi has signed the biggest ever film in his career, Vishwambara, a fantasy adventure directed by Vassishta. It all started after the first teaser received poor response. The VFX work was badly trolled and the entire unit stepped into damage control mode. New VFX teams were hired and the makers allocated fresh budgets. It has been almost a year and a half but the makers are yet to get a clarity about the film’s release.

Mega fans are in waiting mode. Ugadi and Sri Rama Navami festivals passed without any updates. Now there is big fear across the Tollywood circles about the film’s release date. The promotions have to start at least two months in advance and everything has to start from scratch. There are a lot of rumors and stories across social media. It is the responsibility of the team to keep an end to the rumors by posting updates.

The team is also working hard to close the digital deal to finalize the release date. There is a big bet involved and the OTT rights can recover a considerable budget from the film. If the non-theatrical deals are closed and the release date gets finalized, the makers can close the theatrical rights for decent prices.

The last update from Vishwambhara arrived on August 21st, 2025 during Megastar’s birthday. After that, the team hasn’t issued any official statement or released any content from the film. It is really a long wait. Megastar will soon commence the shoot of Bobby’s film and the buzz would divert towards the project. It’s high time in the social media era that the makers will post an update at the earliest and generate the buzz around the film.