x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Megastar’s Vishwambara: What’s Happening?

Published on March 30, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Megastar’s Vishwambara: What’s Happening?
image
Vijayawada Terror Case Reveals Alarming Social Media Radicalisation Network
image
RC17: Dhurandhar Music Composer in Talks?
image
Cable War Erupts in Allagadda as Akhila Priya and AV Subba Reddy Clash Again
image
Amaravati Inner Ring Road Case: High Court Dismisses Petitions Against Chandrababu

Megastar’s Vishwambara: What’s Happening?

vishwambhara

With years of delay in a film, the audience will lose interest and a project becomes stale. Chiranjeevi has signed the biggest ever film in his career, Vishwambara, a fantasy adventure directed by Vassishta. It all started after the first teaser received poor response. The VFX work was badly trolled and the entire unit stepped into damage control mode. New VFX teams were hired and the makers allocated fresh budgets. It has been almost a year and a half but the makers are yet to get a clarity about the film’s release.

Mega fans are in waiting mode. Ugadi and Sri Rama Navami festivals passed without any updates. Now there is big fear across the Tollywood circles about the film’s release date. The promotions have to start at least two months in advance and everything has to start from scratch. There are a lot of rumors and stories across social media. It is the responsibility of the team to keep an end to the rumors by posting updates.

The team is also working hard to close the digital deal to finalize the release date. There is a big bet involved and the OTT rights can recover a considerable budget from the film. If the non-theatrical deals are closed and the release date gets finalized, the makers can close the theatrical rights for decent prices.

The last update from Vishwambhara arrived on August 21st, 2025 during Megastar’s birthday. After that, the team hasn’t issued any official statement or released any content from the film. It is really a long wait. Megastar will soon commence the shoot of Bobby’s film and the buzz would divert towards the project. It’s high time in the social media era that the makers will post an update at the earliest and generate the buzz around the film.

Previous Vijayawada Terror Case Reveals Alarming Social Media Radicalisation Network
else

TRENDING

image
Megastar’s Vishwambara: What’s Happening?
image
RC17: Dhurandhar Music Composer in Talks?
image
Amaravati Inner Ring Road Case: High Court Dismisses Petitions Against Chandrababu

Latest

image
Megastar’s Vishwambara: What’s Happening?
image
Vijayawada Terror Case Reveals Alarming Social Media Radicalisation Network
image
RC17: Dhurandhar Music Composer in Talks?
image
Cable War Erupts in Allagadda as Akhila Priya and AV Subba Reddy Clash Again
image
Amaravati Inner Ring Road Case: High Court Dismisses Petitions Against Chandrababu

Most Read

image
Vijayawada Terror Case Reveals Alarming Social Media Radicalisation Network
image
Cable War Erupts in Allagadda as Akhila Priya and AV Subba Reddy Clash Again
image
Chandrababu Sets Clear Line in TDP: Performance Over Position as Party Marks 44 Years

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire