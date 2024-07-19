x
Megastar’s Vishwambhara Latest Updates

July 19, 2024

Megastar’s Vishwambhara Latest Updates

Megastar Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Vishwambhara, a big-budget socio fantasy entertainer. Bimbisara fame Vassishta is the director and the talkie part of the film is completed. After taking a small break for the music sessions, the next schedule of the film will start very soon. Two songs along with the climax action stunt are pending to be shot. Chiranjeevi will shoot for the introduction song soon and the team will also have to shoot a special song. The climax action stunt will be designed by Anl Arasu. The makers are in plans to complete the shoot of the film by August.

The teaser of Vishwambhara will be released on August 22nd on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday. Trisha is the leading lady in this interesting attempt and MM Keeravani is scoring the music. Vassishta and his team will have ample time to complete the post-production work of the film. Bankrolled by UV Creations, Vishwambhara is announced for January 10th, 2025 release across the globe.

