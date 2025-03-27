Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha 1st Look: Breezy

Naresh Agasthya’s new film is titled Meghalu Cheppina Prema Kath. Directed by Vipin and produced by Uma Devi Kota under the Sunethra Entertainment Pvt Ltd banner, the film blends music and romance in a picturesque setting, as the first look poster suggests.

The breezy first look poster shows Naresh Agasthya exuding a carefree charm, while Rabiya Khatoon brings a refreshing presence. A guitar and the dreamy hills in the backdrop set the tone for what promises to be a musical love story filled with soulful melodies and scenic beauty.

It’s the journey of a musician who returns from the USA to a picturesque hill station, where love and destiny intertwine. The film also features Radhika Sarathkumar in a pivotal role.

The technical team includes Mohana Krishna taking care of cinematography, Justin Prabhakaran composing the music, Thota Tharani looking after the art direction, and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor.