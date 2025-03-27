x
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Movie News

Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha 1st Look: Breezy

Published on March 27, 2025 by nymisha

Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha 1st Look: Breezy

Naresh Agasthya’s new film is titled Meghalu Cheppina Prema Kath. Directed by Vipin and produced by Uma Devi Kota under the Sunethra Entertainment Pvt Ltd banner, the film blends music and romance in a picturesque setting, as the first look poster suggests.

The breezy first look poster shows Naresh Agasthya exuding a carefree charm, while Rabiya Khatoon brings a refreshing presence. A guitar and the dreamy hills in the backdrop set the tone for what promises to be a musical love story filled with soulful melodies and scenic beauty.

It’s the journey of a musician who returns from the USA to a picturesque hill station, where love and destiny intertwine. The film also features Radhika Sarathkumar in a pivotal role.

The technical team includes Mohana Krishna taking care of cinematography, Justin Prabhakaran composing the music, Thota Tharani looking after the art direction, and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor.

