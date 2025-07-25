Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha Trailer: Visual Poem

Naresh Agasthya’s next outing Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha, a heartfelt musical drama directed by Vipin and produced by Uma Devi Kota, set to release on August 22. The theatrical trailer which is out now offers a glimpse into the film’s storyline.

A young man wants to become a successful musician like her grandmother, but his father is completely against it, as he doesn’t see future in the music field. In his search for freedom, he lands in a scenic hill station, where he encounters a woman whose zest for life and belief in dreams help him reconnect with his purpose.

Set against sweeping natural vistas captured through Mohana Krishna’s vivid cinematography, and backed by Justin Prabhakaran’s stirring musical compositions, the film appears to be as much a visual poem as it is a narrative.

Naresh Agasthya brings honesty to the role, portraying inner conflict with depth and restraint. Rabiya Khatoon lights up the screen with charm and spontaneity, while veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar’s presence adds emotional weight.