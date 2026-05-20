Melodi Magic Goes Global Again as Modi and Giorgia Meloni Break the Internet

The much-talked-about “Melodi” trend is back in the spotlight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have once again taken social media by storm during Modi’s latest visit to Italy.

Soon after arriving in Rome as part of his five-nation tour, Modi met Meloni for a warm and friendly interaction that instantly grabbed global attention. The two leaders visited the iconic Colosseum together and shared cheerful moments that quickly turned into viral content across social media platforms.

Meloni posted a selfie video with Modi from the historic landmark and captioned it with a warm welcome message. The clip spread rapidly online and crossed millions of views within hours. Internet users flooded the comments section with memes, jokes and reactions celebrating the return of the now famous “Melodi” chemistry.

What made the moment even more memorable was Modi’s playful gesture. In a light-hearted nod to the viral trend, he gifted Meloni a pack of India’s popular Melody toffee. Meloni later shared a short Instagram video where Modi was seen holding the chocolate packet while both leaders laughed over the inside joke. The video instantly became one of the most shared political clips online.

The term “Melodi” itself was created by social media users by combining “Meloni” and “Modi.” The trend first exploded during the COP28 summit in Dubai when Meloni posted a selfie with Modi using the hashtag “Melodi.” Since then, every meeting between the two leaders has generated huge excitement online.

Their camaraderie was once again visible during the latest interaction in Rome. Modi greeted Meloni with his trademark smile while the Italian Prime Minister appeared equally comfortable and cheerful during the exchange. Social media users described their friendship as one of the most relatable and refreshing diplomatic equations in global politics today.

Apart from the viral moments, the visit also carries major diplomatic significance. India and Italy are looking to deepen cooperation in areas such as trade, defence, energy and technology. Both countries are also focusing on strengthening strategic partnerships through projects linked to the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor.

Political observers say the Modi-Meloni friendship has become a powerful example of modern digital diplomacy. In today’s world, public perception often travels faster through selfies and short videos than through official diplomatic statements. The two leaders appear fully aware of this shift and seem comfortable embracing the online buzz around them.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the duo has captured public attention. During the G7 Summit and earlier international events, photos and videos featuring Modi and Meloni consistently went viral. Even simple gestures like Meloni greeting delegates with a namaste were widely interpreted as signs of her warmth towards India.