Movie News

Melodious Yedo Yedo song: Chartbuster start to KKDB album

Published on April 14, 2025 by swathy

Melodious Yedo Yedo song: Chartbuster start to KKDB album

Following the diverse films like “Dear Megha” and “Bhaag Saale,” Vedaansh Creative Works is preparing to take audiences on a hilarious ride with their upcoming project titled “Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh.”

The film’s first single dropped today and it’s an instant chartnuster. The gentle composition by Suresh Bobbili and heartfelt lyrics by Purna Chari, combined with Karthik’s expressive vocals, create a memorable listening experience.

The chemistry between Rahul Vijay and Neha Pandey adds depth to the song, making it a promising start to the film’s musical journey. This soothing romantic number showcases the evolving relationship between the lead characters.

Passionate producer Arjun Dasyan bankrolling the film. Directed by Ashok Reddy, “Khel Khatam Darwajaa Bandh” is set to be a fun entertainer filled with exciting moments. The supporting cast features Getup Srinu, Ajay Ghosh, Muralidhar Goud, Gangavva, Raccha Ravi, and Ravi Varma, each adding their unique flair to the film.

