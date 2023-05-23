Mem Famous Is A Biopic For Them: Sumanth Prabhas

Sumanth Prabhas didn’t want to become either hero or a director, but he accidentally came to the industry. His debut directorial Mem Famous is coming to the theatres in another 3 days.

The young hero informs Chai Bisket Sharath and Anurag offered him to direct a web series, after watching his first web series Pilla Pillagadu. “I told them that I wanted to become an SI. They, however, suggested creating content that according to them will give equal popularity. They both liked the story narrated by me and gave me the opportunity to direct it. We auditioned various youngsters for the character I played. I joined the team as the lead actor, just 10 days, before the start of the shoot.”

Revealing the reason for the title, Sumanth says, “The youngsters in the movie tried to translate the energy on the screen. This is the story of guys who want to become famous. Accordingly, we named it Mem Famous. We did the movie with almost new actors. Everyone performed brilliantly.”

The young hero clarifies Mem Famous isn’t a biopic of anyone. “A lot of people in Telangana have become famous through social media platforms. However, this is not a biopic of anyone of them. But this is a biopic for those who want to become famous for whatever they do.”

Sumanth Prabhas expressed his wish of working with the production house again.