Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee

Lionel Messi is set to visit Hyderabad on the thirteenth of this month as part of The GOAT Tour. Ahead of the event, the organisers have announced an exclusive meet and greet at the historic Falaknuma Palace. Only one hundred individuals will be allowed to participate in this private interaction. Each participant must pay 9.95 lakh rupees plus GST to take a photograph with Messi. Parvathi Reddy, advisor to The GOAT Tour organising committee, confirmed the details and said the slots would be allotted on a first-come basis.

The announcement has drawn mixed reactions. Many fans are excited about the once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet one of the world’s greatest footballers. At the same time, several people are questioning whether such a steep fee aligns with the spirit of public events or charity-driven engagements.

A fundraiser usually aims to create broad participation and collective goodwill. An event that limits access only to individuals who can afford a very high price raises questions about inclusivity. When money becomes the primary filter at a charitable or community-facing event, the purpose can shift from public engagement to commercial gain. This creates the perception that influence and access are reserved only for those who can afford them.

In high-profile celebrity tours, organisers often justify premium pricing by citing logistics, security, venue expenses and the value of the celebrity’s time. However, critics argue that if the event is presented as a fundraiser or goodwill programme, a more balanced structure with lower-priced tiers or broader public access would reflect the intended mission more honestly.

Messi’s visit will undoubtedly generate excitement across Hyderabad. Yet the debate around pricing shows a growing concern about how charity, fandom and commercial promotions are increasingly intertwined.