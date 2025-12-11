x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Politics

Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee

Published on December 11, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed
image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case
image
Pavala Syamala Struggling: What is MAA Doing?
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Fever: Tops Ticket Sales Nationwide
image
Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee

Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee

Lionel Messi is set to visit Hyderabad on the thirteenth of this month as part of The GOAT Tour. Ahead of the event, the organisers have announced an exclusive meet and greet at the historic Falaknuma Palace. Only one hundred individuals will be allowed to participate in this private interaction. Each participant must pay 9.95 lakh rupees plus GST to take a photograph with Messi. Parvathi Reddy, advisor to The GOAT Tour organising committee, confirmed the details and said the slots would be allotted on a first-come basis.

The announcement has drawn mixed reactions. Many fans are excited about the once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet one of the world’s greatest footballers. At the same time, several people are questioning whether such a steep fee aligns with the spirit of public events or charity-driven engagements.

A fundraiser usually aims to create broad participation and collective goodwill. An event that limits access only to individuals who can afford a very high price raises questions about inclusivity. When money becomes the primary filter at a charitable or community-facing event, the purpose can shift from public engagement to commercial gain. This creates the perception that influence and access are reserved only for those who can afford them.

In high-profile celebrity tours, organisers often justify premium pricing by citing logistics, security, venue expenses and the value of the celebrity’s time. However, critics argue that if the event is presented as a fundraiser or goodwill programme, a more balanced structure with lower-priced tiers or broader public access would reflect the intended mission more honestly.

Messi’s visit will undoubtedly generate excitement across Hyderabad. Yet the debate around pricing shows a growing concern about how charity, fandom and commercial promotions are increasingly intertwined.

Next NBK’s Akhanda 2 Fever: Tops Ticket Sales Nationwide Previous Akhanda 2: An Acid Test for Boyapati
else

TRENDING

image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed
image
Pavala Syamala Struggling: What is MAA Doing?
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Fever: Tops Ticket Sales Nationwide

Latest

image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed
image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case
image
Pavala Syamala Struggling: What is MAA Doing?
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 Fever: Tops Ticket Sales Nationwide
image
Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee

Most Read

image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case
image
Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee
image
Revanth Reddy becomes a hero for Osmanians

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics