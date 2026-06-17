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Home > Politics

Meta vs YSRCP: Legal Battle Reaches High Court

Published on June 17, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Meta vs YSRCP: Legal Battle Reaches High Court

The political battle between the ruling coalition and the YSR Congress Party has now spilt into the courtroom after Meta blocked the official Facebook page of YSRCP. The move has triggered fresh controversy in Andhra Pradesh, with the opposition party alleging that the action was taken based on government instructions.

The issue has quickly become a major talking point because social media remains one of the most important platforms for political communication. YSRCP leaders claim they were informed that the page had been restricted following directions from authorities. However, they say neither Meta nor the government explained what specific content led to the action.

Senior party leader Lella Appi Reddy has approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking answers. The petition questions who ordered the blocking of the page and on what grounds such a decision was taken. The party has also sought copies of any communication exchanged between government authorities and Meta regarding the account.

YSRCP argues that blocking the official page of a major political party without allowing it to respond raises serious concerns. Party leaders say transparency is essential whenever such actions are taken, especially when they affect political speech and public communication.

The party has also alleged that Meta failed to provide adequate information about the suspension despite repeated requests. It believes the action has affected its ability to reach supporters and communicate its political position online.

The High Court is expected to hear the matter and seek clarity from the concerned authorities. The outcome could have implications beyond Andhra Pradesh, as the case touches on larger questions about social media regulation, government oversight and the rights of political parties in the digital era

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