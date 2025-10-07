x
Mic Catches Minister’s Remark, Congress Faces Backlash in Telangana

Published on October 7, 2025 by swathy

Mic Catches Minister’s Remark, Congress Faces Backlash in Telangana

The political atmosphere in Telangana has heated up after a rift between two state ministers took a sharp turn, creating discomfort within the Congress party. The controversy erupted during the Jubilee Hills by-election campaign, when Minister Ponnam Prabhakar allegedly made objectionable remarks about Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar. Ponnam Prabhakar allegedly referred to his cabinet colleague Adluri Laxman as a “buffalo” for arriving late to an event. The comments, captured on a live microphone, quickly went viral and sparked outrage across social media and Dalit organizations.

Ponnam’s remarks, reportedly made in a private conversation with Minister Vivek Venkatswamy, were caught on mic during a media briefing. The incident snowballed into a major issue, with Laxman Kumar expressing anger and demanding an apology. “If he admits his mistake and apologises, I will respect that,” he said, questioning whether such comments reflected contempt toward his community.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has reportedly intervened to calm tensions, while TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud urged ministers to avoid internal disputes during the election season. Sources say complaints are even being prepared to send to the AICC leadership in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders, including Revanth Reddy, state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, and TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, held a virtual meeting to finalise the Jubilee Hills candidate. The party has shortlisted three names — Naveen Yadav, Bonthu Rammohan, and C.N. Reddy for the high-stakes by-election.

