Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Home > Movie News

Mickey J Mayer joins Havish’s entertainer Nenu Ready

Published on October 31, 2025 by swathy

Azharuddin Takes Oath as Minister Amid Key Developments in Telangana Congress
Chiranjeevi expresses concerns about Deepfake and AI edits
One Man’s Crime, A Party’s Shame: How Media Coverage is Tarnishing JanaSena’s Image
Mickey J Mayer joins Havish’s entertainer Nenu Ready
Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Deal with Dil Raju

Mickey J Mayer joins Havish’s entertainer Nenu Ready

Trinadha Rao Nakkina is one of the few directors in Telugu Cinema to ace comedy entertainers. The super successful director and leading actor Havish have come together for an action comedy entertainer, Nenu Ready. The movie is being produced by Nikila Koneru with high production values.

Popular composer, renowned for his melodious music Mickey J Mayer has been roped in to compose music for the film. It is going to be a Mass Melody combination, promise the makers. Trinadha Rao Nakkina has a great music taste and Mickey is renowned to give his best for any movie, he works on.

So, the music from Nenu Ready will be one to remember for ages, promise the makers. The shoot of the movie is progressing at a rapid pace and each scene will be entertaining, engaging every section of audiences. More details to be revealed by the makers at appropriate times.

Chiranjeevi expresses concerns about Deepfake and AI edits
Mickey J Mayer joins Havish’s entertainer Nenu Ready
Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Deal with Dil Raju

Azharuddin Takes Oath as Minister Amid Key Developments in Telangana Congress
Chiranjeevi expresses concerns about Deepfake and AI edits
One Man’s Crime, A Party’s Shame: How Media Coverage is Tarnishing JanaSena’s Image
Mickey J Mayer joins Havish’s entertainer Nenu Ready
Exclusive: Salman Khan’s Deal with Dil Raju

Azharuddin Takes Oath as Minister Amid Key Developments in Telangana Congress
One Man’s Crime, A Party’s Shame: How Media Coverage is Tarnishing JanaSena’s Image
Trouble Mounts for Former Minister Jogi Ramesh in Liquor Scam Probe

