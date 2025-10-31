Mickey J Mayer joins Havish’s entertainer Nenu Ready

Trinadha Rao Nakkina is one of the few directors in Telugu Cinema to ace comedy entertainers. The super successful director and leading actor Havish have come together for an action comedy entertainer, Nenu Ready. The movie is being produced by Nikila Koneru with high production values.

Popular composer, renowned for his melodious music Mickey J Mayer has been roped in to compose music for the film. It is going to be a Mass Melody combination, promise the makers. Trinadha Rao Nakkina has a great music taste and Mickey is renowned to give his best for any movie, he works on.

So, the music from Nenu Ready will be one to remember for ages, promise the makers. The shoot of the movie is progressing at a rapid pace and each scene will be entertaining, engaging every section of audiences. More details to be revealed by the makers at appropriate times.