Middle East Ban: Dhurandhar lost Rs 90 Cr

Dhurandhar is the best film from Hindi cinema of the year and it is the biggest hit for Indian cinema in 2025. The film released in Hindi without any regional language and crossed the full run of several super hit films and is still minting money. Dhurandhar also performed exceptionally well in overseas (USA and Europe). The film was banned across all the Middle East countries.

As per the trade analysts and estimates, Dhurandhar lost close to 10 million USD which is equal to Rs 90 crores because of the ban in the Middle East countries. Indian films do well in Gulf countries but Dhurandhar missed an opportunity because of the ban. The film was banned in the Middle East countries because of the anti-Pakistan message.

Dhurandhar is a spy film directed by Aditya Dhar. The film featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun in the lead roles. The second part of Dhurandhar is slated for March 19th, 2026 release.