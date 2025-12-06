x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Slams Jagan Over Tirumala Parakamani Remarks

Published on December 6, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Indigo crisis costs Ram Mohan Naidu his reputation
image
Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Slams Jagan Over Tirumala Parakamani Remarks
image
Champion: NBK’s Cousin Returns After 35 Yrs
image
Akhanda 2 Delay: Big Confusion among December Releases
image
Ravi Teja’s Films: No Budgets for Star Heroines

Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Slams Jagan Over Tirumala Parakamani Remarks

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Fires on Jagan

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy strongly criticised former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for calling the Tirumala Parakamani theft a small incident. He said Jagan insulted the sanctity of the TTD and hurt the faith of millions of devotees. Anam questioned how a man who stole seventy thousand rupees could suddenly offer assets worth several crores as compensation. He claimed that continuous thefts took place during Jagan’s rule and that the person caught on CCTV was only a minor part of a much larger network. He added that even sacred prasadam was mishandled and that people had already seen the damage caused during five years of misrule.

Anam said Jagan’s comments were malicious and compared them to a thief accusing another thief. He argued that Jagan placed his close associates across systems to enable widespread exploitation. He assured that the present coalition government would dismantle every remaining element of the “mafia empire” created under the previous regime.

BJP state president PVN Madhav also condemned Jagan’s remarks. He asked how stealing offerings made by devotees could ever be labelled a small theft. He demanded an investigation into why CCTV cameras failed at the Parakamani. AP Biodiversity Board Chairman Neelayapalem Vijay Kumar accused Jagan of mocking Hindu temples and demanded an apology for hurting religious sentiments.

Jagan earlier defended his stance by claiming only nine dollars were stolen and that the thief’s family donated assets worth fourteen crore rupees. His explanation triggered widespread criticism. Union Minister Srinivasa Varma also rebuked Jagan for spreading false claims about the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and said the Centre had already sanctioned funds to strengthen it.

Next Indigo crisis costs Ram Mohan Naidu his reputation Previous Champion: NBK’s Cousin Returns After 35 Yrs
else

TRENDING

image
Champion: NBK’s Cousin Returns After 35 Yrs
image
Akhanda 2 Delay: Big Confusion among December Releases
image
Ravi Teja’s Films: No Budgets for Star Heroines

Latest

image
Indigo crisis costs Ram Mohan Naidu his reputation
image
Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Slams Jagan Over Tirumala Parakamani Remarks
image
Champion: NBK’s Cousin Returns After 35 Yrs
image
Akhanda 2 Delay: Big Confusion among December Releases
image
Ravi Teja’s Films: No Budgets for Star Heroines

Most Read

image
Indigo crisis costs Ram Mohan Naidu his reputation
image
Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Slams Jagan Over Tirumala Parakamani Remarks
image
IndiGo Flight Meltdown Continues. Railways Step In With Extra Coaches and Special Trains

Related Articles

Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look