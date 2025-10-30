Minister Narayana Clarifies on Amaravati Farmers’ Plot Allocations and Registrations

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Dr. Narayana has firmly addressed the growing misinformation surrounding the Amaravati farmers’ returnable plots. He stated that a few individuals on social media are spreading false narratives about the ongoing allocation and registration of developed plots meant for farmers who had given their land for the Amaravati capital city construction.

Minister Narayana assured that the government is fully committed to honoring its promise to the farmers who participated in the Land Pooling Scheme. He emphasized that the allocation and registration process for these returnable plots has almost reached its final stage.

According to the Minister, under the land pooling agreement, a total of 30,635 farmers had contributed 34,911.23 acresfor the development of Amaravati. Out of these, 29,644 farmers who contributed 34,192.19 acres have already been allotted their respective plots.

Since the current government took office, 2,727 farmers covering 3,188 acres have received their plot allocations. The remaining 991 farmers, with about 719 acres, are next in line for allocation. Narayana also revealed that 2,501 farmersare yet to have their 8,441 returnable plots registered. These registrations are pending mainly due to technical or documentation-related reasons.

The Minister further explained that his department is working closely with farmers in Amaravati to resolve these pending registrations. He announced that all allocation and registration processes are expected to be fully completed within the next four months.

He also mentioned that payments amounting to ₹3.15 crore for 484 farmers are pending due to technical issues and will soon be cleared.

Minister Narayana urged people not to believe or spread false information on social media. He reminded that such rumors only create unnecessary panic among farmers who are already waiting for their due benefits. The government, he said, remains fully dedicated to ensuring every farmer receives the plots and benefits promised under the Land Pooling Scheme.

The Minister’s clarification aims to put an end to confusion and reinforce the state government’s commitment to transparency and justice for Amaravati’s farmers.