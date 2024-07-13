Ministers should be available in party office, says Naidu

Spread the love

TDP supremo and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday asked all the ministers to be available for the party workers in the party headquarters at Mangalagiri. He wanted the ministers to be available in the party office at least for one day in a week. He wanted at least two ministers to be available for the party workers in a week.

He told the party leaders to ensure that the ministers visit the party office on a regular basis. He told the party zonal incharges to ensure that at least two ministers are available in a week. He wanted the ministers to make sure that they visit the party headquarters on a regular basis.

He said that he would form a committee to monitor the visit of the ministers to the party headquarters. He said he would soon announce the committee that would monitor the ministers’ visit to the party state headquarters. He also directed the party leaders not to take revenge on the opposition party workers. He said that people have rejected the YSR Congress for the vendetta politics and that should not be on the agenda of the TDP in the state.

Referring to the false cases against the TDP workers in the last five years, Chandrababu Naidu said that he would look into the legal aspects to withdraw the cases. He asked the party leaders to submit a list of cases and the party workers on whom the previous YSR Congress government filed false cases. He wanted a detailed list of cases and the persons involved in them. He told the leaders to come up with a detailed note on the false cases.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he would soon take up appointments to the nominated posts. He would give importance to those who suffered during the YSR Congress rule, he said. He further said that he knew the names of the party leaders who were subjected to harassment by the YSR Congress government in the last five years.