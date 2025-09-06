Mirai has a powerful connection with Indian mythology – Karthik

Mirai starring Superhero Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu has created a huge anticipation with its promotional campaign, mainly, the trailer. The Lord Ram visuals and Teja Sajja’s daring stunts have increased the buzz to make it the most anticipated Indian film in recent times.

Now, the director of this Magnum Opus, Karthik Ghattamaneni, interacted with media about the film. He stated that he designed some very powerful sequences on paper but had doubts about them being the same on screen. After watching the final copy, he stated that Mirai turned out to be much better than he anticipated.

He remarked that he had the idea 7 years ago and it took time to bring it to screen as he made with a belief that every problem has a solution in Indian Puranas. Karthik praised Teja Sajja for his impeccable dedication and commitment to learn fast paced choreography in action sequences and remarked that the young actor took training in Martial arts. He stated that the train sequence featuring him will give goosebumps.

Karthik thanked Manchu Manoj for accepting this role as he needed an actor who has strong screen presence and menacing look with martial arts training. He stated that Mirai will be a edge-of-the-seat action entertainer and producers TG Vishwa Prasad, Krithi Prasad gave them everything they wished for supporting their vision to the fullest. The movie is releasing on 12th September in multiple languages.