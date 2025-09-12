Mirai opens on a Superstrong Note

Teja Sajja scored his career best with HanuMan. He spent ample time on Mirai instead of signing back-to-back films. Due to the extensive VFX work involved and a lot of money spent, Mirai got delayed and the film finally released today. The film received positive response from the audience and the film opened on a super strong note. Right from villages, towns to the cities, Mirai opened to packed houses with morning shows. The US numbers of the film too are quite strong and with this word of mouth, Mirai will emerge as one more super hit film for Teja Sajja.

The visuals along with the technical aspects and the grand production values of Mirai are widely appreciated. With several top producers spending hundreds of crores on the VFX work, People Media Factory has managed to hire a skilled team and the entire VFX work was done in Hyderabad. Mirai is one of the biggest openers for Telugu cinema in the recent times. The makers also promoted the film aggressively and ensured a grand release in all the languages. Kartik Ghattamaneni is the director of Mirai and Manchu Manoj played the role of the lead antagonist.