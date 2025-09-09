x
Mirai perfectly blends history, fiction with great emotional core – TG Vishwa Prasad

Published on September 9, 2025 by swathy

Mirai starring Superhero Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak is the most anticipated film in Indian Cinema, in recent times. The movie has generated huge Pan-India craze and before its release renowned producer TG Vishwa Prasad stated that he is highly confident about the film.

He stated that when director Karthik Ghattamaneni, narrated the script he felt like watching a “Chandamama” and “Amar Chitra Katha” story. He remarked that Karthik as a DOP has perfect knowledge on scale and VFX, on-camera shooting. So, the work became very easy for him to believe in vision.

He praised Teja Sajja’s immaculate dedication and commitment to be believable as Superhero. He complimented Manchu Manoj for being the menacing beast that the movie required him to be. He further stated that Mirai is a perfect blend of history, fiction with a great emotional core and connect to rooted Indian mythology.

TG Vishwa Prasad described it as a great mix and hence, they focused on delivering an expectional product rather than calculating market prospects. Krithi Prasad is co-producing the film and he stated that they have been completed involved in every aspect and are highly confident. Mirai is releasing on 12th September.

