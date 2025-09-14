Mirai Roars at the Box Office: ₹55.60 Cr Worldwide in Just 2 Days

Teja Sajja’s superhero fantasy Mirai is proving unstoppable at the box office. The film, which opened to strong buzz, has minted a whopping ₹55.60 crore gross worldwide in just two days.

On Day 1, Mirai raked in ₹27.20 crore, and the momentum only grew stronger on Day 2, as collections went higher than the opening day. With Sunday advance bookings looking rock-solid, trade circles are expecting another bumper day ahead.

In the United States, the film has already stormed past the $1 million mark and is now confidently heading towards the $2 million milestone.

With back-to-back successes after HanuMan, Teja Sajja’s stardom continues to shine bright. His growing pull at the ticket counters, coupled with positive audience word-of-mouth, has cemented Mirai as one of the biggest global hits of 2025 so far.