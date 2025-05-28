Mirai Teaser: Get Ready to Witness the Biggest Adventure

Teja Sajja cemented his position with Hanuman and the actor is focused on Mirai, a big-budget visual spectacle. The teaser of the film is unveiled and it is one of the best teaser cuts in the recent times. From the VFX work to the grand visuals and an impressive background score, everything in Mirai looks grand. The teaser promises one of the biggest adventures to watch on Indian screens. Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj shine in their respective roles in this periodic film laced in the backdrop of mythology.

The makers have spent lavishly on the film and Mirai is shot across several locations across the country. A major portion was shot in Nepal. Kartik Ghattamaneni is the director and People Media Factory has invested lavishly on this visual spectacle. The makers announced that the film will release on September 5th. Teja Sajja unfolds the story of 9 books and 100 questions in Mirai. Teja plays Super Yodha who is on a mission to unfold the biggest adventure and Manchu Manoj is the lead antagonist. Ritika Nayak, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran and Jayaram will be seen in other important roles. Gowra Hari is scoring the music. Mirai keeps up big expectations on the film.