x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Pushpa-2 Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Shalini Pandey Pretty Look
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mirai – The Black Sword Glimpse: Manchu Manoj’s Perfect Comeback

Published on May 20, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Double Elimination Week 13
image
What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?
image
A Golden Opportunity for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away

Mirai – The Black Sword Glimpse: Manchu Manoj’s Perfect Comeback

Mirai is one of the most expensive films made in Telugu cinema and the film features Teja Sajja in the lead role. Karthik Gattamaneni is the director of this periodic drama. The first teaser was a stupendous hit and kept the expectations high on the film. Manchu Manoj is essaying the role of the lead antagonist in Mirai and the actor is making his Tollywood comeback after eight years. On the eve of his birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser of Manoj and he plays The Black Sword in Mirai.

The glimpse looks terrific and is about The Black Sword, the most dangerous evil force of the world. Manchu Manoj matches the role well and the visuals are spectacular. The grand production values of People Media Factory should have a special mention. Almost 50 percent of the shoot of Mirai is done and Hari Gowra is scoring the music and background score. Mirai will have a pan-Indian release in 3D on April 18th, 2025. The film also features Ritika Nayak in a prominent role. People Media Factory, one of the leading production houses, is bankrolling Mirai.

Next All eyes on Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2 Previous Tollywood haunted by Corruption
else

TRENDING

image
A Golden Opportunity for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away

Latest

image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Double Elimination Week 13
image
What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?
image
A Golden Opportunity for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Bhagi Bhagi from Drinker Sai is an instant chartbuster
image
Samantha’s Father Passed Away

Most Read

image
What if Home Ministry is given to Pawan Kalyan?
image
Lagacharla protests: Revanth Sarkar heeds farmers aspirations
image
Leadership and Vision: PM Modi and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Praised by Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues Preity Zinta In IPl Auction 2025 Sree Leela Unstoppable Show Clicks Nabha Natesh At Entity Awards Event Ananya Nagalla At Srikakulam Sherlock Homes Teaser Launch Pushpa-2 Kochi Event Rashmika Mandanna In Pushpa2 The Rule Kochi Event Shalini Pandey Pretty Look Kriti Sanon Pretty Look In Black