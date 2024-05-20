Mirai – The Black Sword Glimpse: Manchu Manoj’s Perfect Comeback

Mirai is one of the most expensive films made in Telugu cinema and the film features Teja Sajja in the lead role. Karthik Gattamaneni is the director of this periodic drama. The first teaser was a stupendous hit and kept the expectations high on the film. Manchu Manoj is essaying the role of the lead antagonist in Mirai and the actor is making his Tollywood comeback after eight years. On the eve of his birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser of Manoj and he plays The Black Sword in Mirai.

The glimpse looks terrific and is about The Black Sword, the most dangerous evil force of the world. Manchu Manoj matches the role well and the visuals are spectacular. The grand production values of People Media Factory should have a special mention. Almost 50 percent of the shoot of Mirai is done and Hari Gowra is scoring the music and background score. Mirai will have a pan-Indian release in 3D on April 18th, 2025. The film also features Ritika Nayak in a prominent role. People Media Factory, one of the leading production houses, is bankrolling Mirai.