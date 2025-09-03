Mirai Vs Kishkindhapuri Clash: Who will Suffer?

The makers of Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Kishkindhapuri announced that the film will hit the screens on September 12th. To avoid a clash, Teja Sajja’s Mirai was pushed from September 5th to 12th. Now, Mirai and Kishkindhapuri will head for a clash on September 12th. Kishkindhapuri producer Sahu Garapati revealed that the makers of Mirai have not discussed about the postponement and did not discuss the clash. A box-office clash between any two films will be a disadvantage for both the films as they would lose big money through the openings.

Now who will lose in this clash between Mirai and Kishkindhapuri. Both the trailers looked promising and both these films fall in different genres. Mirai is a superhero film with a devotional touch while Kishkindhapuri is a horror mystery film laced with entertainment. Mirai has to recover big money because of the investments involved while Kishkindhapuri is made on a reasonable budget and the recovery would be small compared to Mirai. It is the word of mouth that decides the fate of these films. Before this, the producers should have discussed about postponing one of the films to avoid a clash.